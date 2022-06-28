SOL Capital Management CO Cuts Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $94.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $141.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.30.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Barclays increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

