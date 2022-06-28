SOL Capital Management CO Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $456,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,464,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,356,000 after buying an additional 234,207 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 736,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,758,000 after purchasing an additional 62,425 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $66.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.99. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.