SOL Capital Management CO Has $395,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of MAR stock opened at $140.19 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.23 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.34 and a 200-day moving average of $165.75.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.44.

Marriott International Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.