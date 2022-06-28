SOL Capital Management CO Has $869,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

In other International Business Machines news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

International Business Machines stock opened at $142.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.25 and a 200-day moving average of $132.07. The firm has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $147.50.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

