SOL Capital Management CO Increases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 157.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 510.8% in the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $169.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $458.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.52. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.87.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,915.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,564 shares of company stock valued at $9,130,201. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.