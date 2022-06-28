SOL Capital Management CO Reduces Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Caterpillar by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,767,000 after purchasing an additional 106,731 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $187.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.23. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.02 and a twelve month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

