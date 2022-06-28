SOL Capital Management CO Sells 120 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,059 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,173,133,000 after purchasing an additional 246,857 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,898,794,000 after purchasing an additional 133,943 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,323,746,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COST opened at $481.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $490.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.10. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $393.13 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $213.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

