SOL Capital Management CO Sells 2,500 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HST. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 896.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter.

HST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

