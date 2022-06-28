SOL Capital Management CO Sells 300 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,391,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,087,000 after acquiring an additional 644,221 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Altria Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,066,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,424,000 after acquiring an additional 38,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

