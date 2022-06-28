SOL Capital Management CO Sells 454 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,698,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,360,000 after purchasing an additional 348,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,724,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,118,617,000 after acquiring an additional 320,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,702,114,000. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,768,000 after purchasing an additional 181,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $358.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $370.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.04. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.