Sonoco Products Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sonoco Products in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sonoco Products’ current full-year earnings is $5.48 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.83.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $57.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $67.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.59, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SON. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,633,000 after purchasing an additional 362,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,583,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,123,000 after purchasing an additional 164,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after purchasing an additional 972,157 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,757,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,210,000 after purchasing an additional 557,876 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,102,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,503,000 after purchasing an additional 141,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,691.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently -502.55%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

