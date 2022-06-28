SOS (NYSE:SOS) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, July 6th

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on Wednesday, July 6th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, July 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of SOS stock opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.61. SOS has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $3.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SOS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SOS in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SOS by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 37,624 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SOS during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SOS by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 91,536 shares during the period. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as Information Today and E-commerce Today, as well as 10086 hot-line and promotional center for Guangdong Bank of Development.

