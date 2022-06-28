Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:LOV opened at $3.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.56. Spark Networks has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

About Spark Networks (Get Rating)

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

