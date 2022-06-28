SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) is Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 16.9% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $81,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

DIA stock opened at $314.36 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $296.39 and a 1-year high of $369.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $323.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

