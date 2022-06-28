SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 12,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $169.90 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $160.68 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.46.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

