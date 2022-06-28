SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) is Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,627,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532,973 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 4.3% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.64% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $49,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPSB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 334,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,583,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.29. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $31.31.

