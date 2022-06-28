SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Holdings Increased by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.0% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $12,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,755,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,823,000 after buying an additional 1,133,396 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,051 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,846,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,590,000 after buying an additional 133,751 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,128,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,515,000 after purchasing an additional 795,607 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,781,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,180,000 after buying an additional 1,114,891 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.91. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $42.78 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

