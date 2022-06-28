Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $83.96 on Tuesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.57.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.