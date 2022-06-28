Spire Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,868 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $609,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 501.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 439.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 19,571 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 712.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 498.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $51.23 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $47.24 and a one year high of $67.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.00.

