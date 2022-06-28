Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Plans $0.64 Quarterly Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.638 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Spirit Realty Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Spirit Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 168.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

Shares of SRC opened at $39.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.79. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $35.79 and a twelve month high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 35.32%. The firm had revenue of $167.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 22.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 102.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 104.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

