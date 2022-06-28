Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

NYSE SRLP opened at $18.98 on Monday. Sprague Resources has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $29.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.41. The company has a market cap of $497.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRLP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Sprague Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 150,480.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 225,720 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprague Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

