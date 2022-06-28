Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George Acquires 8,494 Shares of Stock

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George bought 8,494 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $63,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 59,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

W Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, W Whitney George bought 20,000 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $164,400.00.

On Monday, May 16th, W Whitney George bought 10,000 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, W Whitney George bought 10,000 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FUND opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.1389 dividend. This is a positive change from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 218,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 24.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 26.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company was founded on November 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

