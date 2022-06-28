Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1391 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Stantec has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Stantec has a payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stantec to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Shares of STN stock opened at $43.47 on Tuesday. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $829.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.14 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stantec by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,725,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,791,000 after acquiring an additional 110,476 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,372,000 after purchasing an additional 119,555 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,193,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,931,000 after purchasing an additional 67,809 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 38.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,223,000 after purchasing an additional 327,185 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 15.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 592,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,737,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

