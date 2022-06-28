Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) Trading Down 8% on Insider Selling

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.46. Approximately 12,470 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 827,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

Specifically, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 118,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $485,382.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,222,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,013,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 293,386 shares of company stock worth $1,397,133 over the last ninety days.

Get Starry Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Starry Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Starry Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth $181,877,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,799,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth $11,725,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth $9,815,000. Finally, Birch Grove Capital LP purchased a new position in Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth $8,649,000.

Starry Group Company Profile (NYSE:STRY)

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.