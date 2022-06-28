State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $6,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in PerkinElmer by 463.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PKI stock opened at $144.97 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.78 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.30.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.58%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PKI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.84.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,012,177.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Profile (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.