State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.18 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,957,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,053,000 after buying an additional 917,993 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $66,202,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 405,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,207,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 630,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,543,000 after buying an additional 205,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $22,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $144.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $123.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $149.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.15.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.