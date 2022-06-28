State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $5.76 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 20.8% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.7% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.6% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

MSI stock opened at $217.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

