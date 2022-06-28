State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.35 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APH stock opened at $66.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average of $74.86.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.22.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

