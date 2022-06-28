State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $6.52 Million Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,735 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $6,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUBS opened at $333.33 on Tuesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $278.49 and a one year high of $866.00. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.30 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.68.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,721,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,074 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,182 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.40.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

