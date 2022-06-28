State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,930 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 421.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,390,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,243 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 75,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 13,202 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,734,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,585,000 after purchasing an additional 620,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 39,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,679 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,883.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,507. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. TD Securities upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

