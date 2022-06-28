State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,442 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Splunk were worth $6,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at about $705,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Splunk by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 35,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 16,886 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $36,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,135,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,861,364. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock opened at $97.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.46. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $84.63 and a one year high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPLK. StockNews.com began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Splunk from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Splunk from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.95.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

