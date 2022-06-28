State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 12,915 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,915 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in LKQ were worth $6,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 241.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 3,788.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $586,994.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ stock opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.45.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LKQ. Raymond James dropped their price target on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barrington Research upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

