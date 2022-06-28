State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,070 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 455,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,406,000 after purchasing an additional 44,510 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,538,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,683,000 after acquiring an additional 339,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

NYSE:PEG opened at $62.83 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. Citigroup began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $673,032.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,539 shares in the company, valued at $31,158,405.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,092,304 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.