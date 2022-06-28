State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 32,475 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,120 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,475 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.15.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour purchased 14,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $198,991.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,766,913.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HBAN stock opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 52.99%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

