State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,675,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,453,000 after purchasing an additional 60,622 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,718,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60,128 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,690,000 after purchasing an additional 209,220 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,342,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,576,000 after purchasing an additional 55,830 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,272,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

In other news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,250,357.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,922.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 47,671 shares of company stock worth $4,020,298. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein stock opened at $78.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.78 and its 200 day moving average is $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.25 and a 52-week high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein (Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.