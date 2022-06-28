Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Receives $56.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.13.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Stelco from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS STZHF opened at $27.10 on Friday. Stelco has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $45.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.72.

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

