Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV Buys Shares of 1,400 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Chevron comprises about 0.1% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Chevron by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 13,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.57.

Shares of CVX opened at $147.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

