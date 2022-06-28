Stifel Firstegy Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report released on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Tamarack Valley Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Tamarack Valley Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TVE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.41.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$4.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.84. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.05 and a 12-month high of C$6.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$298.90 million for the quarter.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director Ian Robert Currie purchased 8,775 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.05 per share, with a total value of C$44,313.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 681,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,440,822.55. Also, Director Marnie Smith purchased 19,097 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,610.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 124,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$578,069.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.41%.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

