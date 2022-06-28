Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) (LON:STOB) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $34.50

Shares of Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) (LON:STOB – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.50 ($0.42) and traded as high as GBX 37.45 ($0.46). Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) shares last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.42), with a volume of 1,230,571 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.59. The company has a market capitalization of £215.60 million and a PE ratio of -0.70.

Get Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) alerts:

About Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) (LON:STOB)

Stobart Group Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stobart Group Limited (STOB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.