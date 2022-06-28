StockNews.com Downgrades RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to Sell

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69.

RPT Realty ( NYSE:RPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the first quarter worth $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 812.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

