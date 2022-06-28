StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XENT opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average is $27.67. The stock has a market cap of $954.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. Intersect ENT has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intersect ENT by 2,036.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

