StockNews.com Upgrades Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to “Hold”

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.20.

PNFP opened at $72.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.31 and its 200-day moving average is $89.85.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 299.0% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

