Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,054 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron by 26.4% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 3.0% in the first quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 3.6% in the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 26.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, MCIA Inc increased its stake in Chevron by 6.3% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 13,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.57.

Chevron stock opened at $147.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $289.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

