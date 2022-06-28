StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at CIBC

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price objective on StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Saturday. TD Securities raised StorageVault Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$7.75 price objective on StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of SVI opened at C$6.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33. StorageVault Canada has a 12-month low of C$3.68 and a 12-month high of C$7.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87.

In other StorageVault Canada news, insider Access Self Storage Inc. acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$568,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 133,374,954 shares in the company, valued at C$757,969,863.58. Also, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 59,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.93 per share, with a total value of C$350,760.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 121,200 shares in the company, valued at C$718,110. In the last quarter, insiders bought 941,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,422,188.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

