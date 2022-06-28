Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Given New CHF 150 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 205 to CHF 150 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Straumann from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Straumann in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Straumann from CHF 404.20 to CHF 40.42 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Straumann has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $164.81.

Get Straumann alerts:

Shares of Straumann stock opened at $11.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.03. Straumann has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $22.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.0417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.26%.

Straumann Company Profile (Get Rating)

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.