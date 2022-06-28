Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) – B. Riley cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, June 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.12). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stronghold Digital Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SDIG. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stronghold Digital Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the first quarter worth $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the first quarter worth $82,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

