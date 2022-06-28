Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,521,000 after purchasing an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Stryker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.88.

Stryker stock opened at $203.13 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $193.34 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.37.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

