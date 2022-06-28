Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Purchases 150 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,725 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.4% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $8,284,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 177,426 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,020,000 after buying an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 120,919 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,089,000 after buying an additional 21,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.36.

MSFT stock opened at $264.89 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.52 and its 200-day moving average is $292.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.