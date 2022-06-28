Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $25,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $150.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $141.69 and a one year high of $191.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.54.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

Several brokerages have commented on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.30.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $782,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,036 shares of company stock worth $1,658,461. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

