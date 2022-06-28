Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $17,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 97.2% in the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 56,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.6% during the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.3% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW stock opened at $496.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $464.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.10. The company has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total value of $354,857.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,770 shares of company stock worth $8,999,332 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.70.

About ServiceNow (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.